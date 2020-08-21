Partly sunny
75-Percent Containment On Salt Fire

By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit

Copperopolis, CA — More progress has been made fighting a 1,789-acre fire in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports this morning that the Salt Fire is 75-percent contained. It ignited on Tuesday near the Salt Springs Reservoir outside of Copperopolis. The forward spread has been stopped and crews are working to fully extinguish the fire. It is in an isolated area and no structures were damaged. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

To read today’s update on the Moc Fire outside of Groveland, click here.

