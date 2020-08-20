Update: Fire In Moccasin

Moc Fire Incident Aug 20 2020 in Moccasin View Photos

Update at 2 p.m.: The Moc Fire has climbed to 50 acres with no containment and is still moving at a moderate rate of spread. CAL Fire reports it is burning between the west side of Highway 49 and Kelly Grade/Marshes Flat Road in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP has shut down the highway at Highways 120 and 132/Blacks Creek in the Coulterville area. Kelly Grade/Marshes Flat Road has also been closed at Granite Springs.

Update at 1:30 p.m.: The acreage has jumped on what CAL Fire has dubbed the “Moc Fire” burning in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County.

The fire has climbed from three to 30 acres and is burning at a moderate rate of spread. One structure is threatened, but what type has not been identified. The flames ignited just before 1 p.m. in some brush on the west side of Highway 49 in the 16000 block of the highway, southeast of Highway 120 and the Moccasin Reservoir near the Kelly Grade/Marshes Flat Road.

The CHP has shut down the southbound lane of Highway 49 at the Highway 120 intersection. Additional resources have been called to the scene including another helicopter and two tankers.

Original post at 12:57 p.m.: Moccasin, CA — Ground and Columbia Helicopter 404 are battling a vegetation fire along the west side of Highway 49 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County.

It is southeast of Highway 120 and the Moccasin Reservoir near the Kelly Grade. CAL Fire reports it is three acres in size burning in brush at a moderate rate of spread with one structure threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.