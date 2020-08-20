Salt Fire Containment And Acreage Grow

Salt Fire Aug 18 2020 View Photo

Calaveras County, CA –Containment and acreage grows in the Salt Fire.

The fire’s size has climbed from 1,500 acres, as reported here this morning, to 1,789 tonight with the containment jumping from 10 percent to 35 percent. The blaze is located in a remote area near Salt Springs Reservoir and was ignited on Tuesday afternoon. CAL Fire relays that fire crews are making really good progress and the flames are no longer a threat to the Diamond XX community. Crews will work on creating and strengthening containment lines overnight. What sparked the blaze remains under investigation.