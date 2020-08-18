Mostly sunny
Update: Salt Fire Burning In Calaveras Near Salt Springs Reservoir

By Tori James
Salt Fire Aug 18 2020

Salt Fire Aug 18 2020

Update at 3:57 p.m.: The Salt Fire in Milton neat Salt Springs Reservoir is now reported as being at 40 acres in size.

It is located in a sparsely populated grassland area with few structures.

Original Post at 3:44 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — A vegetation fire in Calaveras County near Salt Springs Reservoir has multiple units on scene.

It broke out shortly before 3 p.m. and was dubbed the Salt Incident. It is near Milton, off Hunt Road from Highway 4 Copperopolis, not far from the county’s Rock Creek landfill. CAL Fire officials report it as 20 to 30 acres in size, moving with a moderate rate of spread, adding there are no structure threats.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

