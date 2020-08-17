Newsom Upset About Power Shutoffs During Heat Wave

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom took aim at utility companies that have been doing emergency power blackouts during the historic heatwave.

He sent a letter to the state’s energy commission demanding that regulators investigate companies that turned off lights over the weekend with little or no notification to customers.

He called the move “unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation’s largest and most innovative state.”

Newsom also signed a proclamation this morning that he says will allow energy companies to temporarily tap backup supplies to relieve pressure on the grid during peak times.

Californians are still asked to cut back on energy use during the hours of 3-10pm, refrain from using appliances during that time, and leave the thermostat above 78-degrees.

