Local Power Outages Possible Due To Energy Shortage

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — As the current heatwave is projected to last over the next several days, officials warn that rolling blackouts are possible in the event of an energy shortage.

The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services reports that if an outage is to occur in the county, PG&E will notify local officials and customers, but the amount of time before it commences may be minimal. Blackouts would likely last 1-2 hours.

In light of the situation, California’s Office of Emergency Services is asking all Californians to limit energy usage, especially between 3-10pm. During this time window you should set your thermostat no lower than 78-degrees. You should also postpone using major appliances between 3-10pm, such as the washing machine, oven and dishwasher. Use natural light when possible. It is also recommended that you unplug appliances like coffee machines, computer equipment and microwaves.

