Calaveras Updates Cooling Center Times And Locations

San Andreas, CA — There will be four spots to get a break from the heat in Calaveras County through Thursday.

Cooling centers will be open from 10am-6pm over the next four days. They include at the Jenny Lind Elementary School in Valley Springs, Mark Twain Elementary School in Angels Camp, Copperopolis Elementary School, and at the San Andreas Library.

Cooling centers will comply with state guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and face coverings will be required.

Addresses:

Valley Springs Jenny Lind Elementary School – 5100 Driver Road Valley Springs, CA 95252

Angels Camp Mark Twain Elementary School – 646 Stanislaus Avenue Angels Camp, CA 95222

*Note-location has changed from past weekend location Copperopolis

Copperopolis Elementary School – 217 School Street Copperopolis, CA 95228

*Note-location has changed from this past weekend location San Andreas

San Andreas Library – 1299 Gold Hunter Road San Andreas, CA 95249

