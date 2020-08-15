Tuolumne County Updates Cooling Center Hours

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — With temperatures in the triple digits, cooling centers will remain open over the next several days in Sonora and Groveland.

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department notes that the cooling centers at the Sonora Senior Center on Greenley Road and the Groveland Library on Main Street will be open today until 6pm.

Then coming up Sunday through Wednesday, the centers will be open from 11am-7pm.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Central Sierra Foothills and the Central Valley, through 9 PM Wednesday.

Dangerously hot conditions will occur during the afternoon and early evening hours. High temperatures of 95 to 112 degrees should be expected each day in the Mother Lode and the San Joaquin Valley.