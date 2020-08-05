Blue Jay Fire Burning In Yosemite Wilderness

Smoke from Blue Jay Fire in Yosemite View Photos

Yosemite, CA — There is a 21-acre vegetation fire burning four miles south of the White Wolf Campground in Yosemite National Park.

It was ignited by a lightning strike on July 24. Federal firefighters are using a similar strategy to the Bell Fire we reported on yesterday in the Stanislaus National Forest, and trying to use granite and bare ground as natural barriers to contain the blaze.

Yosemite officials report, “The fire is creeping and smoldering through ground litter on the forest floor and burning in pockets of accumulated dead and down logs with some isolated single tree torching along its active perimeter. The fire is producing moderate light smoke moving to the east. The fire is expected to continue creeping and smoldering as it burns through timber litter with an overstory of lodgepole and red fir.”

No trails or campgrounds are impacted, or threatened, by the fire. It is visible from Tioga and Glacier passes, and other high-country viewpoints. It is burning at an elevation of about 9,000 ft.

A special thanks to community news partner Ken Mousseau for submitting the above photo.