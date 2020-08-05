Lightning Caused Fire In Forest Up To Four Acres

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Officials in the Stanislaus National Forest are working to stop a fire in an isolated area that ignited back on July 28.

Providing an update today, Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredlund notes that the Bell Fire is located in the Emigrant Wilderness, about five miles east of the Dodge Ridge Ski Resort and 1.5 miles southeast of the Gianelli Trailhead. It was caused by a lighting strike about a week ago and is currently four acres in size. 25 firefighters are assigned to the incident. No structures are threatened. The Forest Service is using a “confine and contain” suppression strategy and utilizing rocky terrain and creeks to build containment lines. Officials are also burning out vegetation between the edge of the fire and the control lines. There are no road or trail closures due to the fire.