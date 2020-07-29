Suspect Sought In Sonora Stabbing

Sonora Police Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A suspect is being sought in this past weekend’s stabbing in Sonora and police are warning the public to steer clear of the wanted man.

Police are requesting help from the public to locate the alleged suspect, 30-year old Raleigh J. Brown. He is wanted in connection with this past Saturday’s early morning stabbing on Stockton Road. Regarding Brown’s current address, Chief Turu VanderWiel tells Clarke Broadcasting, “We show a Stockton Road address from prior contacts, but we understand he recently came to our area from out of state.”

As reported here on Monday, a good Samaritan drove the victim, a 28-year-old man, to the hospital for treatment of several stab wounds to the torso before officers arrived on the scene. An investigation began with detectives trying to determine what led up to the attack, and identify the attacker.

Brown is described as a white male adult, 5-6, 190 pounds, with blond to light brown hair and blue eyes. VanderWiel also adds, “We have reason to believe he fled to the central valley immediately following the incident.”

Anyone who may know Brown’s whereabouts or spot him in public is asked to not approach him and instead call the Sonora Police Department at 532-8141.