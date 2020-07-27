Stabbing Investigation Underway In Sonora

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA — Over the weekend the Sonora Police Department reports that there was a stabbing that occurred in the 600 block of West Stockton Street.

A 28-year-old man had been driven to the hospital by a good Samaritan prior to officers arriving on the scene. It happened at around 1am on Saturday.

The investigation determined that the victim got into a verbal fight with the suspect. The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim numerous times in the torso. The victim is in stable condition and is expected to recover from the injuries.

The SPD reports that it is an active investigation and the search for the suspect is still underway.