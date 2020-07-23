Five New Covid-19 Cases And 30 Active In Tuolumne County
Tuolumne County Public Health
Sonora, CA – Five new cases were reported by Tuolumne County Public Health today. All of the new cases are currently in isolation and one had recently been hospitalized. Five previously identified Covid-19 positive individuals have been moved from isolation to recovered, one is no longer in the hospital.
The majority of all positive cases have been in individuals who are in their 30’s, with a total of 24. The 27 individuals over 60 identified with coronavirus include 14 in their 60s, 7 in their 70s, 5 in their 80s and one who is in their 90s. No further details about this week’s new cases have been released yet. Details about the new employee screening measures are here. Tuolumne County is nearing levels for State Monitoring which is more than 53 positive cases in 14 days for three days in a row as reported here. The county has reported 49 new cases since July 9 as detailed here.
Tuolumne residents tested 7,507*, positive 109 (55 females and 54 males), hospitalized 5, active cases 30, total recovered 79. Tuolumne’s “Active Cases” includes all positive cases that are under investigation, in isolation, or hospitalized.
|County
|Active
|Date
|New Today
|Hospital/ICU
|Alpine
|0
|7/21
|0
|0
|Amador
|28
|7/22
|3
|3
|Calaveras
|49
|7/21
|7
|0
|Mariposa
|8
|7/22
|3
|1
|Madera
|783
|7/22
|91
|25
|Merced
|1,282
|7/22
|181
|74
|Mono
|40
|7/22
|0
|N/A
|San Joaquin
|2,169
|7/22
|796
|216/65
|Stanislaus
|3,984
|7/22
|149
|155/55
|Tuolumne
|30
|7/22
|5
|5
|County
|Recovered(new)
|All Positives
|Deaths
|Alpine
|2(+1)
|2
|0
|Amador
|37(+2)
|65
|0
|Calaveras
|44(+10)
|94
|1
|Mariposa
|32(+0)
|41
|1
|Madera
|731(19)
|1,530
|16
|Merced
|1,686(+85)
|2,994
|26
|Mono
|44(+0)
|84
|1
|San Joaquin
|3,534(+110)
|9,595
|98
|Stanislaus
|3,130(+2,533)
|6,984
|77
|Tuolumne
|79(+6)
|109
|0
**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases or for Merced, Mono and San Joaquin Counties a rolling 14-day total.
* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.
Tuolumne County Public Health Updates
- The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (parent or guardian must accompany the child).
It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!
- Wear a face covering in public.
- Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.
- Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.
LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES
Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal
Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth
Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440
California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov
State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting
Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com
CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community