Five New Covid-19 Cases And 30 Active In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Five new cases were reported by Tuolumne County Public Health today. All of the new cases are currently in isolation and one had recently been hospitalized. Five previously identified Covid-19 positive individuals have been moved from isolation to recovered, one is no longer in the hospital.

The majority of all positive cases have been in individuals who are in their 30’s, with a total of 24. The 27 individuals over 60 identified with coronavirus include 14 in their 60s, 7 in their 70s, 5 in their 80s and one who is in their 90s. No further details about this week’s new cases have been released yet. Details about the new employee screening measures are here. Tuolumne County is nearing levels for State Monitoring which is more than 53 positive cases in 14 days for three days in a row as reported here. The county has reported 49 new cases since July 9 as detailed here.

Tuolumne residents tested 7,507*, positive 109 (55 females and 54 males), hospitalized 5, active cases 30, total recovered 79. Tuolumne’s “Active Cases” includes all positive cases that are under investigation, in isolation, or hospitalized.

Daily COVID-19 Cases* County

Active Date New Today Hospital/ICU Alpine 0 7/21 0 0 Amador 28 7/22 3 3 Calaveras 49 7/21 7 0 Mariposa 8 7/22 3 1 Madera 783 7/22 91 25 Merced 1,282 7/22 181 74 Mono 40 7/22 0 N/A San Joaquin 2,169 7/22 796 216/65 Stanislaus 3,984 7/22 149 155/55 Tuolumne 30 7/22 5 5 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases* County

Recovered(new) All Positives Deaths Alpine 2(+1) 2 0 Amador 37(+2) 65 0 Calaveras 44(+10) 94 1 Mariposa 32(+0) 41 1 Madera 731(19) 1,530 16 Merced 1,686(+85) 2,994 26 Mono 44(+0) 84 1 San Joaquin 3,534(+110) 9,595 98 Stanislaus 3,130(+2,533) 6,984 77 Tuolumne 79(+6) 109 0

**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases or for Merced, Mono and San Joaquin Counties a rolling 14-day total.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (parent or guardian must accompany the child).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community