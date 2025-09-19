Update: Fire In Sonora

Fire in Sonora along South Washington Street—PGE camera View Photos

Update at 5:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the forward spread of the Dusty Fire burning along South Washington Street in Sonora has been stopped, and all aircraft and incoming resources have been called off the blaze. The flames broke out after 5 p.m. across from the railroad tracks about 100 yards south of the Tuolumne County Behavioral Health Building (the old Tuolumne General Hospital) on the west side of the roadway, near the Highway 108 intersection. The fire’s size remains about an eighth of an acre and was initially threatening several structures in the area. A ground crew will remain on scene and work towards full containment and then mop up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 5:22 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a fire along South Washington Street near the Highway 108 intersection.

The flames of the named Dusty Fire broke out across from the railroad tracks about 100 yards south of the Tuolumne County Behavioral Health Building (the old Tuolumne General Hospital) on the west side of the roadway. Cal Fire reports that several structures are threatened. CAL Fire reports the fire is an eighth of an acre, but no rate of spread was given. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.