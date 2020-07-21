Calaveras County Cases Up To 94 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Calaveras COVID by the Numbers July 21 2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday.

Public Health officials say the additional cases include one female and two males between zero and 17 years of age and one female and three males between 18 to 49 years of age. Six cases are from District 1 and one case is from District 5.

Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita stresses that no matter how old or young you are, you can get sick and potentially be at risk for serious illness if exposed to the virus. He adds, to keep you, your family, and community safe and save lives, consider getting tested. Testing at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is now available to children three and older.

To date, Calaveras Public Health has reported 94 confirmed cases of COVID19. Of those cases, 44 cases have since recovered. 49 cases remain active and there is one reported related death.