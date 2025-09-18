Tuolumne County Supervisors Work Out Some Final Budget Details

Tuolumne County TOT Proposal View Photo

Sonora, CA — There was a lengthy discussion about the Fiscal Year 2025-26 final budget at this week’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting.

One of the challenges that lingers, and came up several times, is how to close a shortfall the following year, with tough decisions to be had, regarding the end of federal SAFER grant money that has been used in recent years to expand and maintain fire services. Once that grant money expires next year, it will create a $6-million shortfall for fire services. The county, while not banking on it, is also hoping that some type of new fire-related grant money will become available to make up for the expiring grant.

That issue influenced some of the budget actions for the current fiscal year budget. For example, the county staff recommended adding 7.5 full-time equivalent positions. However, the board gave direction, 3-2, to only fund five of those, ones that are all, or mostly, funded by sources like state grants, and not the General Fund. They include an Assistant Public Works Director, a Road Worker, a Public Health Fiscal Technician, a WIC Nutritionist, and a Jail Sergeant. Meanwhile, the General Fund positions (county leaders have more discretion on how to spend GF dollars) that were denied include an Assessor Recorder technician and a Human Resources Payroll and Benefits Coordinator. Supervisors Ryan Campbell and Steve Griefer supported funding the other two positions (Griefer arguing they are needed to properly run the county) and Supervisors Jaron Brandon, Anaiah Kirk, and Mike Holland were in opposition at this time, noting the financial situation.

In addition, the Supervisors gave direction to move forward an item to the county’s finance committee (It will later return to the board for final approval) regarding changes to how Transient Occupancy Tax Revenue is dispersed. Supervisor Anaiah Kirk proposed a revised formula to have 16% go to Visit Tuolumne County, 28% for road maintenance, 28% for the Sheriff, and 28% for County Fire. The change would notably increase the amount of money for roads.

The county also put on hold board requests made back on May 6 related to spending fund balances (surplus) from the previous fiscal year. Proposals at the time included $450,000 for Big Hill Paving, $500,000 for Economic Development efforts in Tuolumne and Jamestown, $200,000 for a Deputy District Attorney, and $132,000 for a Sheriff Deputy Investigator. Supervisor Brandon proposed instead to amend the budget policies to only use fund balances toward road maintenance projects and debts and liabilities. That issue will also be reviewed by the county’s finance committee and later return to the board.