Sonora Man Sentenced To 24 Years In Prison

David Sean Johnson View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was sentenced to 24 years in prison stemming from three separate felony cases.

That sentence was handed down on Monday, September 15, 2025, to 44-year-old David Sean Johnson, whom a jury found guilty in May of violations of corporal injury on a spouse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment by violence, a felon in possession of ammunition, and resisting, delaying, and obstructing a peace officer, according to Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke.

As earlier reported, in October of last year, Johnson physically assaulted a woman several times, including dragging her by her hair, wrapping a metal chain around her neck, and refusing to let her leave, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials. Additionally, when taken into custody, he attempted to resist arrest.

Jenecke also revealed, “When law enforcement went to the victim’s house where the assault occurred, they found the chain, still attached to the ceiling, as well as ammunition that the victim indicated the defendant would play with. The defendant has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing ammunition.”

Johnson pleaded guilty in two felony cases in July, including recklessly fleeing a peace officer in March 2024 and striking a man with a hammer in May last year. He also pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and personal infliction of great bodily injury.

Jenecke also disclosed that at sentencing, the defense requested the court strike numerous allegations, including that in 2015 he committed a battery causing serious bodily injury. She noted that Judge Laura L. Krieg denied that request, stating, “In all of these three offenses that come before this Court today, the Court believes Mr. Johnson posed a very, very high risk of danger to society.”