Taking In The Views Along HWY 120 Now Safer For Travelers

HWY 120 Scenic Vista Point in Tuolumne County overlooking Don Pedro Reservoir—Caltrans District 10 photo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Travelers now have a safer way to take in the beauty of Don Pedro Reservoir along Highway 120 in Tuolumne County.

Caltrans has updated that the two scenic vista points along Highway 120, which were closed in August for upgrades, have reopened. They added, “Thanks to the early completion of a project that installed new, more durable fencing, visitors can safely enjoy these overlooks.”

The vista points are on either side of the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge, and the fencing was concrete; the new ones are steel. Public Works hired John Semsen Landscaping of Sonora for the project, which costs $292,400.