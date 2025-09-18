Breakdown Of Reimbursement To Counties For Special Redistricting Election

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The State Department of Finance has sent a letter to the California Controller asking that a combined $251-million be reimbursed to California’s 58 counties for the costs of putting on a special election this November.

The state legislature, per the request of Governor Gavin Newsom, called for a special election to approve new Congressional maps in response to similar actions being taken in Texas. After hearing concerns from counties across the state about already tight budgets, Governor Gavin Newsom stated that California would dole out the money to put on the special election.

Looking at the regional costs that election officials estimate it will take to do the special election, the letter specifically requests that Tuolumne County receive $228,420, Calaveras County $348,832, Amador County $159,610, Mariposa County $75,000, Alpine County $38,950, and Stanislaus County $1.5-million.

The largest chunk will go to Los Angeles, around $67-million.