Third Weekend of September Events

There are many events planned for the weekend of September 20th, and 21st, 2025.

The Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 391 presents their annual Golf Classic this Friday at Teleli Golf Club, located on Lime Kiln Road, just south of Sonora. All players are welcome, there will be prizes, contests, and an awards dinner as detailed here.

Groveland’s largest event of the year is the 49er Festival, which will take place this Saturday on Main Street in Groveland and at Mary Laveroni Park. The day starts with a flyover and parade at 9 AM. With the Taste of Tuolumne Food Showcase at the park, an auto show, music, raffles, vendors and family activities from 10 AM to 4 PM as detailed here.

Oktoberfest will be held at Murphys Community Park near downtown Murphys this Saturday from noon to 4 PM. There will be a traditional German Biergarten serving German Pilsner and dark beers. There will also be traditional Oktoberfest food, music, games and trivia contests and Oktoberfest attire is encouraged.

The White Pines Park Committee presents Thunder at the Lake, the 20th Anniversary of the Arnold Classic Car Show this Saturday from 10 AM through 4PM. The show will feature classic cars, hot rods, motorcycles, custom vehicles, food, beverages, awards, a 50/50 raffle, live music and more as detailed here.

The Fentanyl Awareness Event hosted by The Fentanyl Awareness Coalition of Tuolumne County and Surrounding Areas, is on Saturday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. There will be a motorcycle and car show, guest speakers, city and county representatives, food and drink vendors and helpful local information from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Also at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be the two-day 2025 Sierra Quilt Guild Show that will include the 2025 Featured Quilter: Debby Stagliano. There will be a Boutique with quilts and handmade items for sale for early holiday shopping, vendors, the Quilts of Honor display thanking Veterans for their service, and more quilt sales at the Community Quilts booth raising money to create quilts for members of the community in need. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 to raise funds for scholarships and supplying local non-profit agencies with quilts as detailed here.

Stop by the G.R.I.T.’s Farm Festival to learn more about farm animals from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Posse Grounds on Rawhide Road in Jamestown. This family-friendly event hosted by the Goat Rescue Information and Training (G.R.I.T.) features food, live music, farm animals, educational booths, and more as detailed here.

Saturday at Courthouse Park there will be a Charlie Kirk Vigil/Memoriam from noon to 3 PM and there will be another Vigil on Sunday hosted by the Turning Point USA Chapter at Columbia College also from noon until 3 pm at the West Side Park in Tuolumne as detailed here.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, and unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local Sonora Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings. The City of Sonora approved allowing alcohol vendors at the market this week as detailed here. Tuolumne County Transit offers a free Saturday bus route between Columbia and downtown Sonora, running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 11 as detailed here. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here.

Sunday is the 52nd Annual Columbia Fine Art Show presented by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. The event is free and suitable for all ages with over 40 local artist booths, food and live music from 12-2pm.

There are four yard sale events this weekend listed in our Classifieds here.

Dodge Ridge is open for scenic chair rides, mountain biking, disc golf, and hiking. The restaurant of the month for September is Seven Sisters at Black Oak Casino Resort. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.