Independence Day Will Look Different Across Mother Lode

Ford Model A's Ready For Independence Day View Photos

Sonora, CA — The traditional Independence Day celebrations and fireworks displays are a no-go this year, but there will still be ways to physically distance and celebrate the holiday.

Earlier today we reported that the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services is urging everyone to avoid social gatherings and wear masks in public. Tuolumne County’s Health Department also requests that people avoid coming to the county for non-essential travel.

That said, the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering a “Free Fishing Day” on Saturday, July 4. Anyone can fish without a license, but you must still follow regulations like bag and size limits, gear restrictions, fishing hours and report card requirements. Click here for information.

Yosemite National Park remains open at 50-percent capacity, but you must have a reservation ahead of time. The new requirement is anticipated to continue through at least October 31. As you can imagine, tickets are sold out for the weekend and many other future dates. Reservations cannot be sold on the secondary market, and you must have your ID upon entering.

Pinecrest Lake is bracing for the potential of a large crowd this weekend and is also raising concerns about it. Click here to view a story from earlier in the week. To read the latest about recreation near New Melones, click here.

State parks are also open locally, but you may find some reduced parking options.

Various groups have submitted information to the myMotherLode.com events calendar about plans for the weekend, including a Peddler’s Fair in Arnold, the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market, and an event at the Country Cowboy Church. Click here for more information.

The Mother Lode Fair’s Virtual Livestock Auction is underway. Click here to read an earlier story with additional information about bidding.

And with parades canceled across the state, Clarke Broadcasting has learned that a local group Ford Model A enthusiasts, the Sonora A’s, will take a stroll through Sonora on Saturday in hopes of spreading a little happiness to the community on Independence Day, while practicing social distancing. Anywhere from 8-20 classic Model A’s, decorated for the holiday, will take a drive down Washington Street at around 11:45am, and then make passes through the Crossroads Shopping Center, Timberhills Shopping Center, and eventually the Junction Shopping Center, before heading back down Highway 108 and dispersing. Give them a wave, and you will probably hear an “Ahoo-ga,” as they pass by.