Free Fishing Day Still On For The Fourth

Sonora, CA – While Fourth of July public gatherings are on hold due to COVID-19 folks can literally angle for a good time at local lakes and rivers.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) confirm that this Saturday, July 4 is one of two Free Fishing Days scheduled for this year. The other will be coming up Saturday, Sept. 5.

While all fishing regulations such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours, and stream closures remain in effect, anyone can fish without needing to purchase a fishing license. The two annual Free Fishing Days are intended to attract folks who want to give fishing a try. For more details and related resources, click here.

