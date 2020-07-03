Tuolumne County Issues Message Ahead Of Independence Day

Tuolumne County Travel Message View Photo

Sonora, CA — With a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Tuolumne County leaders are asking everyone to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus.

We reported yesterday that Tuolumne County now has 43 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services put out a statement from Board Chair Sherri Brennan, CAO Tracie Riggs and OES Coordinator Liz Peterson. It reads, “While it may be tempting to celebrate our country’s independence with friends and family this weekend, gatherings with people outside of your immediate household are still not permitted, per state and local health orders.”

It continues by noting that the past few months have been challenging, but everyone must remain diligent. Adding, “Let’s protect our vulnerable populations, reduce the impact to our rural healthcare system and help contain this disease.”

People are asked to avoid gatherings with people of different households, to wear a face-covering in public, maintain six feet of physical distancing, and stay home if sick.

The public health department also yesterday released an image on social media aimed at residents who live outside of the county, stating, “Staying Home Saves Lives: Please limit all non-essential travel to Tuolumne County. We are experiencing community transmission of COVID-19. We’ll see you again soon.”