Former Sonora Coach Pleads Guilty To Sex Crimes

Sonora, CA — A former local high school coach admits that she is guilty of two felony counts and a misdemeanor.

We reported earlier that Amy Emerald, who had served as a basketball coach and sports team coordinator at Sonora High, and special projects coordinator with the superintendent of schools office, was arrested last July.

The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office reports that the felony counts she pleaded guilty to yesterday are lewd acts with a child who is 15 or older and sexual penetration of minor who is 15 or older. The misdemeanor charge is related to contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

Deputy Tuolumne County District Attorney Eric Hovatter says that Emerald will serve one year in county jail, be placed on felony probation for five years, serve 300 hours of work release under the supervision of the probation department and pay a $3,000 fine. There are also other requirements, for example, she must register as a sex offender and have no contact with minors over the next five years unless other adults are present.

