Update: Sports Coordinator-Coach Arrested For Alleged Child Sex Abuse

Update at 4:30pm: School officials are responding to the arrest of a Sonora High staff member who is charged with child sex crimes. As reported earlier, 42-year-old Amy Emerald has served as a sports team coordinator and basketball coach, as well as a special projects coordinator with the Superintendent of Schools Office.

Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker, and Sonora High Superintendent Dr. Mark Miller, have issued a public letter that reads as follows:

Dear Parents, Students, Staff, and Community Members:

Tuolumne Superintendent of Schools and Sonora Union High School have been made aware of an arrest of a school employee this afternoon.

Our districts are taking this seriously and are implementing the appropriate measures following our board policies and education code in cooperation with law enforcement. All matters of safety involving school staff and/or students are our first priority including but not limited to the rights and privacy of all involved.

We encourage patience and restraint from unwarranted conclusions while the districts and law enforcement continue to complete their investigations.

Thank you for your support and understanding. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 533-5815.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate contacting either Cathy Parker, Tuolumne County Superintendent at 536-2010 or Dr. Mark Miller, Sonora Union High School Superintendent at 533-8510.

Original Post at 4:16pm: Sonora, CA – A local high school staff member is now facing charges of sex crimes against a student.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson reports that on Monday afternoon, the suspect, 42-year-old Amy Denise Emerald was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child ages 14 or 15 and assigned a $50,000 bond.

The arrest followed a recent investigation into a sexual abuse allegation after the sheriff’s office was notified of possible sexual abuse between a staff member and a student at Sonora High School.

“The sexual abuse was reported to have begun when the student was 15 years old. The staff member…serves as a sports team coordinator and coach. The victim was a former student and player,” Benson recounts.

She adds, “Detectives notified the Sonora High School Superintendent regarding the allegations and investigation to ensure the safety of students. An investigation was conducted, and it was determined there was enough evidence for an arrest. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact our office at 209-533-5815.”