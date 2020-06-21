Full Containment Reached On Walker Fire

Wednesday morning view of Walker Fire View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — CAL Fire reports this evening that a wildfire that ignited earlier in the week in Valley Springs is now 100-percent contained.

The Walker Fire, near the 12000 block of Walker Trail Road in Salt Springs, is holding at 1,455 acres. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore states, “Suppression repair efforts will occur in the next couple of days to help with reducing erosion and to repair any land that may have been damaged during suppression activity.”