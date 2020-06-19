Walker Fire Holds Steady Overnight

Walker Fire in Calaveras County View Photo

Salt Springs, CA — The size of the Walker Fire burning in the Salt Springs area of Calaveras County near New Hogan Lake remains 1,455 acres this morning.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore has the latest details, “Overnight although firefighters continued to construct containment lines. They have continued to strengthen it as well. So, we’re only at 70-percent containment until the strengthening of the line is confirmed adequate.”

Firefighters will continue to build and reinforce fireline on the eastern side of the fire today. The area is hard to get to, according to Kilgore. She explains, “The area that they are working in now is one of the inaccessible areas. There’s really not a whole lot of roads there, so long distances of hiking and that kind of thing to just get to the point where they can actually start working.

What sparked the blaze remains under investigation. Currently on the scene are 800 fire personnel, 37 engines, 8 water tenders, 18 hand crews, and 6 dozers battling the blaze.