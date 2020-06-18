50-Percent Containment Reached On Walker Fire

Walker Fire Morning Briefing View Photo

Sonora, CA — Firefighters built and strengthened the containment line around the Walker Fire outside of Valley Springs in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports this morning that the fire remains 1,100 acres and it is now 50-percent contained.

All earlier evacuation warnings have been lifted. Around 950 firefighters are assigned to the incident this morning. While there were concerns yesterday regarding high winds, Kilgore says the weather cooperated, and they were able to make additional progress extinguishing the blaze.

Full containment is anticipated by sometime tomorrow (Friday).

Resources on scene include 41 engines, six water tenders, eight dozers, 75 overhead personnel and three helicopters.