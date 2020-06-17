Update: Walker Fire Near New Hogan Lake In Calaveras County

Update 5:36 p.m.: The fire is 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says Firefighters are actively putting in retardent, the area is remote, and there hasn’t been any evacuations ordered. No homes have been identified near the area that is burning.

Original Post at 5:21 p.m.: Calaveras, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are heading to a vegetation fire in the Salt Springs area of Calaveras County.

The photo in the image box shows a plume in the skies. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is burning in the 12000 block of Walker Trail Road near Hogan Dam Road south of New Hogan Lake and west of Pool Station Road. No further details have been relayed at this time. An update will be provided as soon as more details come into the newsroom.