Update: Evacuation Centers Open For Walker Fire

Original story posted at 6:13am: Valley Springs, CA — Air and ground resources will be very active today working to fight the Walker Fire in Calaveras County near Valley Springs.

The latest size estimate from CAL Fire is 1,000 acres with zero containment. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says the fire broke out after 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Walker Trail near New Hogan Dam Road and south of New Hogan Lake in the Salt Springs area. The movement has been to the south, and residents should avoid the area.

You can find all kinds of photos and video up on myMotherLode.com. There are no mandatory evacuations at this time, but the Calaveras Office Of Emergency Services has opened temporary evacuation sites, should they become necessary, at the Armory on Main Street in Copperopolis and the Mt. Oak School off Pool Station Road.

There are very few structures in the vicinity of the fire. The Calaveras Office of Emergency Services reports that the general area around it is under an evacuation warning. Click here for more information. The map in the photos shows 13 boxes under an evacuation warning.

