Rescue At Candy Rock Swimming Hole In Calaveras County

EPFD paramedic and injured woman being hoisted from the scene—CAL Fire TCU photo

Arnold, CA – A woman had to be rescued after falling at the Candy Rock Swimming Hole in the Arnold area of Calaveras County.

The incident occurred on Sunday (7/27) evening, east of Highway 4 off of Candy Rock Road and near the North Fork of the Stanislaus River. First on the scene was the Ebbetts Pass Fire Department (EPFD). While a paramedic was able to reach the woman, due to rocky and rugged terrain, they called in CAL Fire helicopter 601 from the Columbia Air Attack Base to hoist the injured woman from the scene, as shown in the photos.

The victim, who was suffering from a head injury, was extracted along with an EPFD paramedic. The helicopter then rendezvoused with EPFD’s ambulance and PHI Med 4-2 Sonora at Crescent Cove LZ, according to fire officials. She was then airlifted to a valley trauma center. Her condition has not been updated and remains unknown.