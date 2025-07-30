Push Underway To Make J-59 A State Highway

Tuolumne County, CA — A Mother Lode Senator is proposing to reclassify J-59/La Grange Road so that it is a state highway.

Republican Marie Alvarado-Gil announces that she will spearhead an effort to push for the change, noting that J-59 is a vital corridor that connects Highway 108 and Highway 99.

“In light of recent devastating wildfires, having well-maintained and reliable infrastructure for emergency evacuation is crucial,” said Senator Alvarado-Gil. “J-59/La Grange Road is a vital route used by CAL Fire and local communities during emergencies. By reclassifying it as a state route, we can ensure it will remain a key part of our regional safety network for decades and beyond.”

She adds that reclassifying the route would unlock access to state funding to improve road conditions and increase reliability.

Alvarado-Gil cites recent traffic data that she believes highlights a need for the change. Between January 1, 2022 and March 31, 2025 there have been 26 severe injuries and 3 fatalities involving constituents in Senate District 4. This includes 12 severe injuries and 2 fatalities in Stanislaus County, 13 severe injuries and 1 fatality in Tuolumne County, and 1 severe injury in Merced County.

“I’ve heard loud and clear that this is long overdue. I am committed to making this reclassification a reality and look forward to working closely with the communities and stakeholders I serve to deliver results at the state level,” Alvarado-Gil concluded.

We reported earlier that Senator Alvarado-Gil also spoke at a meet and greet at Sonora City Hall yesterday, and the announcement about J-59 came shortly afterward. J-59 wasn’t mentioned specifically at the meeting when she took questions and answers from the community.