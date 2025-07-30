Senator Alvarado-Gil Takes Questions At Sonora Meet And Greet

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Republican Senator Marie Alvarado Gil met with about 50 constituents during a meet and greet on Tuesday afternoon at Sonora City Hall.

She opened with an introduction about her background in education, charter schools, and entering state politics. Alvarado-Gil, who lives in Amador County, then took questions for about an hour and a half. While she is a state Senator, many questions were surrounding federal issues and cuts to healthcare and food assistance programs in relation to the Big Beautiful Bill.

Alvardo-Gil explained that she helps make state policy and does not have control over federal decisions. California lawmakers may consider, however, funding some of those efforts at the state level. She stressed that California does “not have a money problem” as the fourth largest economy in the world, and it is about “priorities.” She indicated that it is important for constituents to raise their voices about priorities. Several different questions were asked about federal cuts to the SNAP food assistance program and Medicare and Medicaid. After acknowledging those concerns, she was asked if she would author a bill to fund SNAP benefits for Californians (in response to federal cuts). She answered, “Probably not,” explaining that it is not her area of strong influence at the state capitol (based on committee appointments), and the complexities of the legislative process. However, she said she would write a letter of support to the budget committee in support of SNAP.

When questioned about the potential federal elimination of FEMA, and whether California should create its own state program in response, she stressed that she is impressed, currently, with the California Office of Emergency Services, so it would be more about bolstering existing programs (if FEMA ended).

She compared the relationship between President Trump and Governor Newsom as being similar to a “nasty divorce of governments.” She indicated that the Governor is now focusing more on federal issues, and much more will be known about the state’s direction in 2026 when he terms out of office.

There was also discussion about the state’s insurance crisis, and Alvarado Gill expressed frustration that there is no solution put forward. She questioned some actions by the State Insurance Commissioner and added that the California Fair Plan is one disaster away from collapse.

There were also localized questions about things such as the state’s unwillingness to work with the county regarding additional needed parking at the Courthouse facility. Alvarado Gil promised to look into the issue. Additionally, there were questions about fire funding and economic opportunity zones.

Alvarado Gil entered office as a registered Democrat and later switched to a Republican. Asked by one person if she would have had more power staying as a Democrat, in a heavily blue legislature, she said, “No,” and that she is now freer to speak her mind without being punished by party leaders. She added that she hasn’t changed who she is as a Senator, despite the different party label.

She also heard multiple complaints about PG&E and said she will work to have a company representative come to Tuolumne County in the near future for a similar meet-and-greet type event. Concerns ranged from rising rates to removing debris following projects.

Alvarado-Gil also took time to introduce her staff members and spoke about the easiest ways for constituents to reach her office.

For Calaveras County residents, Alvarado-Gil will host a similar event today, July 30, at the Pickled Porch Café at 1192 South Main Street in Angels Camp from 10:30 am – 11:30 am.

Click here to view video of Alvarado-Gil’s opening comments at the Sonora meeting.