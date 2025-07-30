Full Containment Nearing On Boneyard Fire

Boneyard Fire Map View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — CAL Fire reports today that the Boneyard Fire on Priest Coulterville Road is 92% contained, and it remains 227 acres.

It ignited on Saturday on Priest Coulterville Road, north of Jackass Creek Road. 100 firefighters are still assigned to the incident, along with six engines, two water tenders, four hand crews, and a single dozer.

Mop-up efforts will continue today. No structures have been reported as damaged, and there have been no injuries. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

All road closures and evacuations have been lifted. Activity will continue in the fire zone.