Metal Knuckles Land Sonora Man In Handcuffs

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was arrested after a traffic stop for the deadly weapon he was carrying.

The suspect was pulled over on Sunday (7/27) around 6 p.m. by an officer who saw a 2009 Honda Odyssey van run a stop sign on Morning Star Drive. The driver, 32-year-old Reggie J. Moe, was determined to be operating with expired registration and was unlicensed, with two outstanding warrants. One warrant was related to driving without a license, and the other was for drug-related offenses.

A subsequent search turned up brass knuckles, which the SPD relayed is a felony to have in California. Moe was arrested for felony weapon possession and for those outstanding warrants.