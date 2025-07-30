Update: Fire In San Andreas

Marshall Fire burning in San Andreas in Calaveras County -- PGE camera View Photo

Update at 4:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire, dubbed the Marshal Fire, burning in San Andreas in Calaveras County. The Marshall Fire’s forward spread was stopped at a quarter-acre. The flames broke out in the grass on the 411 block of East Saint Charles Street/Hwy 49 near Mountain Ranch Road and Marshall Avenue in a field behind the San Andreas Apartment complex.

Aircraft have been released, and ground crews will continue to work towards full containment and then mop up for a couple of hours. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 4:47 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a reported vegetation fire, dubbed the Marshal Fire, in San Andreas in Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in the grass on the 411 block of East Saint Charles Street/Hwy 49 near Mountain Ranch Road and Marshall Avenue in a field behind the San Andreas Apartment complex. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the blaze is a quarter-acre vegetation fire with a slow rate of spread.

The public is asked to avoid the area, as there is plenty of fire suppression activity. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.