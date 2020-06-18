Farmers Markets Continue And Plans For A Shorter Lumber Jubilee

Farmer's Market in Sonora May 30, 2020 View Photo

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, farmers markets remain essential and a shorter Lumber Jubilee is planned.

Several farmers markets will open weekly beginning with the Mountain Air Market at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. The event is every Thursday from 4PM to 6:30PM. Calaveras Grown Certified Farmers Market is also held weekly in San Andreas on Thursdays from 4 PM to 6PM. The Angels Camp Farmers Market Friday from 5 PM through dusk. The new temporary location is at the Calaveras Visitors Bureau in downtown Angels Camp due to the coronavirus as detailed in KVML “Newsmaker of the day” story here. The Sonora Farmers Market is held every Saturday morning from 7:30 AM until 11:30 AM at Theall and Stewart Streets. Coronavirus modifications to the market are detailed n the KVML “Newsmaker of the day” story here. The Murphys Farmers Market is held weekly at Murphys Community Park every Sunday from 9 AM to 1 PM.

In compliance with all state, city and county guidelines related to outdoor museums, the exterior grounds and on-site store at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park reopened for visitors. The Park’s interior exhibits and historic shops remain temporarily closed and weekend excursion train rides have not yet resumed operations. Keep an eye on our movie times page here for updates on when the local theaters plan to reopen.

The 71st annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee will take place at the West Side Memorial Park in Tuolumne next Sunday June 28. As detailed here last year’s 70th celebration was a three-day event. This year the Lumber Jubilee will start with an 8 AM Sunday church service. At 11 AM the logging events will start with axe and chainsaw competitions. The day will end with the annual tug-of-war competition. A list of competitions posted June 9th includes; Mikes Mowers, Womens Axe, Mens Buck, Choker, 4-5ci STK Mod, Pro Axe, Under Hand CHOP, 5-6ci STK Mod, Jack & Jill, Hotsaw, Speed Axe, UNL Hot, Bull of the Woods and Arm Wrestling. Bull of the Words and Arm Wrestling competitors were still being sought as of Tuesday, June 16. Pre-Registration is required this year, as detailed here a liability form and check must be mailed by June 19th.

As detailed here this year’s Meals on Wheels annual fundraiser in Tuolumne County has been changed because of COVID-19 related concerns and a radiothon will be held in place of the highly attended dinner and auction event traditionally occurring in August. The radiothon is scheduled for Friday, August 21st, from 9am-11am on the Clarke Broadcasting radio station Star 92.7. The event will be hosted by the morning show team of Mark and Maryann and feature interviews with the Meals on Wheels team and major sponsors. The Sonora Area Foundation has stepped up to offer a $50,000 matching grant to encourage community support for this program.