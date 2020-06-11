SAF Offers $50,000 Match For Upcoming Meals On Wheels Radiothon

Meals on Wheels View Photos

Sonora, CA — Some big changes are coming for this year’s Meals on Wheels annual fundraiser in Tuolumne County.

Because of COVID-19 related concerns, a radiothon will be held in place of the highly attended dinner and auction event traditionally occurring in August. The radiothon is scheduled for Friday, August 21st, from 9am-11am on the Clarke Broadcasting radio station Star 92.7. The event will be hosted by the morning show team of Mark and Maryann and feature interviews with the Meals on Wheels team and major sponsors.

The Sonora Area Foundation has stepped up to offer a $50,000 matching grant to encourage community support for this program.

Sierra Senior Providers, Inc., a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization established in 1996, has operated the Meals on Wheels program since opening its doors. Meals on Wheels provides five home-delivered meals weekly to qualified Tuolumne County residents age 60 or older who are unable to drive, shop or cook safely and consistently. Over the past 13 years, 715,630 meals have been delivered to almost 2,700 homebound seniors, according to the organization’s CEO Kristi Conforti.

Sonora Area Foundation has granted nearly $750,000 to Sierra Senior Providers over the past 20 years and honored the non-profit in 2019 with the Irving J. Symons Community Impact Award.

Donations to be applied to the matching grant are being accepted now through the end of the Radiothon. Checks may be made payable to and mailed to Sonora Area Foundation (362 S. Stewart St., Sonora, CA 95370), with “SSPI/MOW” in the memo line.