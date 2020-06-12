The Angels Camp Farmers Market Has Returned

The Angels Camp Certified Farmers Market has returned and will run every Friday night through September.

Sarah Wiebe, Market Manager, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, the location tonight and for the next several weeks, is on the parking lot of the Calaveras Visitors Bureau in downtown Angels Camp. This was the original location of the Farmers Market before it moved to Utica Park several years ago.

The Market always starts at 5 PM and closes at Dusk.

The Farmers Market features fresh certified produce from local growers, farms and artisans. For the consumer, the term “certified” means that the farmer is selling his or her food directly to those attending the market. If a market isn’t certified, it could mean that the seller bought the food from a farmer for resale. The purchaser isn’t necessarily assured of the foods origin.

The public will not be required to wear face masks, however social distancing restrictions and no gathering guidelines will be in place.

Live entertainment is typically a part of the evening at the Farmers Market, however due to the pandemic circumstances this year, there is currently be no paid performances. If you are a singer and/or musician and would like to volunteer your time, you are encouraged to call the Angels Camp Business Association at 209-736-1333.

If you would like to be considered as a vendor or would like more information, please call Wiebe at 209-822-8707.

Wiebe said that although this year has been a bit of challenge to finally get the Farmers Market going, the response and enthusiasm from the local community has been wonderful.

“I am very proud of the Angels Camp Business Association, local law enforcement, leadership through the City of Angels Camp and our dedicated vendors that are there every week in order to provide our community with the most fresh and healthy choices available,” Wiebe concluded.

