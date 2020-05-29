City of Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market Opens Tomorrow

Sonora Farmers Market Mural, downtown Sonora View Photo

The Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market will begin on Saturday, May 30th and run until October 31st.

Rachelle Kellogg, Community Development Director for the City of Sonora, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the public parking lot location at Theall and Stewart Streets. According to Kellogg, vendors and customers will need to comply with all COVID-19 related restrictions that are in place (at the time) each Saturday.

Vendors will mostly remain distanced at least six feet apart from the customers and will also wear face masks and gloves.

Customers will not be required to wear face masks. Every guest will instructed on the proper protocol upon entering one of the three entrances into the market.

For the time being, there will be no live music. Pets are not allowed.

Kellogg said that the local producers and farmers have been working hard to bring every attendee the freshest produce and fruits of the season. The bakers will be up early every weekend to bring warm and fresh breads and pastries. Additionally, the Artisans have one of kind special and unique items that are hand made.

The Sonora Farmer’s Market is located one block from Washington Street. For more information please call (209) 532-7725

Questions can be directed to the City’s Community Development Department at (209)532-3508 or visit the website at www.sonoraca.com