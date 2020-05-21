Memorial Day And Other Events In The Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Soon it will be Memorial Day and the holiday will be remembered in the Mother Lode.

Roland Elliott reports there will be a short Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 AM at the Divide Cemetery in the Groveland area.

At Eproson Park in Twain Harte on Memorial day there will be a Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony hosted by VFW Post 4748 Tuolumne and Aaron Rasmussen. The event listing is here. In regards to Covid issues the organizers state: Each individual is responsible for their own safety. Everyone has the right to stay home, but everyone also has the right to assemble; thanks to those that paid the ultimate price with their lives. Next Saturday, May 30th they will host a Memorial Day event at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall as detailed here.

Next Saturday, May 30th, is also the first Sonora Farmers Market of the season as detailed here.

Murphys Community Park remains closed and the Calaveras Community Band’s Memorial Day Concert will not be held. At the Mother Lode Fairgrounds two events scheduled for this weekend have been postponed. The Annual Mother Lode Car Show & Swap Meet has been rescheduled for September the 1st. The Sonora Comic Con will also not be happening.

According to the Friends of Columbia State Historic Park, the traditional salute to the soldiers at the Columbia Cemetery has been canceled. For an overview of what is open view the news story here.