Sonora Farmers’ Market Opening Pushed But Only By Two weeks

Sonora Farmers Market View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Sonora Certified Farmers’ Market opening day has been pushed back by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic along with another change for customers.

The opening day is slated for Saturday, May 30th and is a couple of weeks past its typical third Saturday in the month start, which would have been on the 16th this year. The hours will remain the same from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at its Theall and Stewart Streets location.

While city officials are hopeful, they will be able to open the full market on this date, it may look a little different. Not only vendors but also customers will need to follow any and all COVID-19 restrictions in place at that time of the opening. Questions can be directed to the City’s Community Development Department at (209)532-3508.