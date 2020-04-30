Calaveras Fair Virtual Competitions And Auctions

County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee View Photo

The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee may be canceled but several virtual events are keeping the spirit of the fair alive.

There will be a Calaveras Idol Virtual Competition. Like in the real event vocalists will compete for the title, but this year it will be through video submissions. Last year’s winners were covered in the news story here. Video submissions will be grouped into four divisions: country, rock, pop, and other. Contestants must live within Calaveras County, more details on this and the other contests below are in the event listing here.

The hard work put into the 4-H, FFA, and Independent Livestock Projects will be showcased through a virtual online auction. In addition to the expense of purchasing an animal, feed, and supplies, the projects require hours of attention to prepare the animals to show. The skills the youth are learning will be showcased through a virtual online auction through the cooperation of California Food & Agriculture, California Public Health, Calaveras Office of Emergency Services, Calaveras Public Health, the Fair Board of Directors, Staff and the Junior Livestock Committee. Pre-register on their website, Animals will be sold by the head not per pound. According to the event organizers proceeds from the sale of projects often fund college educations. Participation as a buyer recognizes the youth for their time, expense, and effort in raising an animal for market.

The historic parade facilitated by Soroptimist International of Calaveras County will be virtual this year. Before May 10th email a parade photo with pets, horses, 4-H animals or bikes. Be creative, dress the kids up. The photos will be put together and released in a video on May 14, 2020.

There are several photo contests for children age 5 to 8 years of age by December 31, 2019. The contests are: Cute bunny photo, Show Your Goat- pygmy or nigerian, Proud Puppy Phot- large or small. The deadline to submit photos is next week, May 5 or 6.

If you Grew it, Drew It or Sewed it Virtual Competition is for students who are in preschool through the sixth grade. Photo submissions are grouped in five different categories/classes for prizes that will be mailed out to the winners. There is only a week left for this competition too, photos must be emailed to the fairgrounds by May 6, 2020.

A Frog Jumping Photo has categories for all ages to compete in and photos are due on or before May 15, 2020.

Lastly, the COVID-19 Essay Competition for students. Share an essay, short story or poem and compete in three different age groups and four subject categories: Home Schooling – Distance Learning – What has it been like? What have I learned about myself? What has been the best part of the “Stay at home order”? And an Other category.

Details about who to email, what information to include, and more is in the event listing here.