Virtual Community Events And Local Online Features

As we all continue to cope with the coronavirus situation, Columbia State Historic Park has chosen to celebrate it’s Victorian Easter Virtually. As detailed in the event listing here they will post a photo with hidden eggs for a child to count how many eggs they can find, including the popular golden egg. Two prizes will be awarded in each category. To participate in the Columbia Victorian Parade, submit a photo or video of your best Victorian Easter finery, float, pet, hat, group, organization, car or whatever your imagination can create from now until no later than 10:00am on April 12th.

In the Motherlode, State Park Docents hosted online tours on what the gold rush life was like. Yosemite Park Rangers hosted a “Kids Ask A Ranger” video session. The first video, of what is promised to be a series, focused on bears in Yosemite with children from around the world curious to know more about Califorina’s black bears.

If you have a garden, we have all the articles and advice from Tuolumne County Master Gardeners collected here. Caring for plants is a wonderful source of physical activity, and it also stimulates the mind. Self-care is particularly important now, and gardening is one cheap and easy way to fulfill part of that need. If you have some favorite perennial plants, try propagating them by taking stem cuttings, treating them with rooting hormone, and planting them in moist, sterilized potting mix. If you have an unused/underutilized area or an unwanted patch of grass, start planning now to replace it in fall with California natives; this will help support local pollinators and restore a bit of natural habitat. Or, plant a tree or shrub to honor a loved one.

While the results of our poll “Do You Play Musical Instruments?” was 41% are not musical and another 30% have not been in a long time, at least 11% play some, 10% play very well, and another 8% say they can sing. Local music teachers are offering music lessons from the Sonora Elementary Bobcat Band and the Soulsbyville School Falcon Band at the YouTube channel: Bird Cat Band

Visit Tuolumne has a blog feature “How to Visit Tuolumne County Virtually” Tips include watching movies filmed in Tuolumne as detailed by filmtuolumne.org. You can also check out Visit Tuolumne County’s YouTube Channel to watch their Culture and Heritage Series.

myMotherLode has a YouTube Channel with featured videos here and our webcams here.

Access Tuolumne is featuring local teachers reading to the community, their videos are here.

According to Visit Tuolumne ways to help support local businesses while they are either shut down or providing limited services include:

Leave businesses you love a positive online review

Order gift cards over the phone or online

Reach out to individual local businesses you love to see what type of support is best for them during this unprecedented time

Visit Tuolumne is also keeping a confirmed list of businesses and organizations that are open here for online and telephone orders or services or for take-out or pick-up. (For the most up-to-date information, call the business directly or check their website.)

Connecting with the community remains important, call to connect with Tuolumne’s new Hopeline (209) 533-7991 Monday through Friday, from 8am-5pm as detailed in news story here or the Calaveras warmline peer support (209) 754-6807 or (209) 754-2805 also Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. Twain Harte even has it’s own special line offering a Call A Day Service: (209) 396-5744. The Tuolumne County Public Defender’s Office says “Please call us to make an appointment to talk to your attorney on the phone. Tuolumne County Superior Court is limiting who can be in the courtroom because it’s almost impossible to practice good social distancing in the current buildings. Please call and talk to your attorney if you 1) are feeling sick and cannot come to court 2) are feeling scared and don’t know what to do 3) have any questions about whether you need to appear. Also, call us because we ALWAYS want to hear your side of the story!”

Remember we are physically distancing but there are many ways to remain socially connected. Control what you can, accept we can’t control some things, and try to get enough sleep. Acceptance means being able to say, “Yes, this is real … even though it sucks,” instead of denying what’s going on around you or struggling against it. Set boundaries around news and social media consumption and find creative ways to stay connected to friends and family.

Exercise by going for a walk, an online yoga class, or dancing to your favorite music. Begin or finish sewing projects, learn how to make your own fancy cup of coffee, challenge yourself to recreate a famous painting with stuff you can find at home… Maybe relax food rules some and get cooking, (check out our full recipe archive here) be aware of mindless eating, it is ok to distract yourself with online streaming and some good books.

We welcome feedback on how you are passing the time!