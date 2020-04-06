Thousands Without Power Following Storm System

Sonora, CA — Following the storm system over the weekend, there are numerous power outages spread across the Mother Lode.

PG&E reports that there are over 800 without power in the vicinity of Cold Springs, Pinecrest and Strawberry, 600 customers without power in the Groveland area, 261 outside of Standard, over 150 near Arnold, 134 in Cedar Ridge and 30 near Carson Hill. Because the outages are so widespread, PG&E reports that it is unclear when there will be full restoration. Crews will be out working throughout the day.

