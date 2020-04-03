Winter Storm Warning Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Dodge Ridge Summit -- snowing at noontime Fri Nov 30 2018 View Photo

A pair of Pacific storm systems are set to arrive this weekend, bringing significant late season snowfall to the mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet, from 11 AM Saturday through Monday afternoon.

The initial storm arriving on Saturday will bring periods of snow to areas between 4,000 to 5,000 feet. The expected snow accumulations will range from half-a-foot to a foot. A stronger system is set to drop heavier snowfall on Sunday. An additional one to two feet of snow is expected. The snow showers will continue into Monday, with snow levels lowering down to 3,000 to 4,000 feet.

Total snow accumulations above the 4,500 foot elevation, will range between one to four feet.

Winds may gust as high as fifty mph on exposed ridge tops.

For those who must travel in the Sierra Nevada, expect chain controls, possible road closures, snow-covered roads, poor visibility, possible road closures and significant travel delays. Travel will be very difficult to impossible.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.