Calaveras Health Officer Further Updates COVID-19 Cases

Calaveras County Health Office Dr. Dean Kelaita answer COVID-19 questions View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County’s Health Officer updates Clarke Broadcasting on the conditions of the three positive COVID-19 patients in the county.

A father and daughter from Copperopolis were the first to test positive for the deadly virus on March 10th, as reported here. Just this week a third person from Valley Springs tested positive, as detailed here. At that time, Kelaita relayed the Copperopolis pair were still showing signs of symptoms but now updates.

“The first two from Copperopolis are improving and almost ready to be released from isolation, in fact, and be considered resolved, their infection,” disclosed Kelaita. He continues, “The third patient from Valley Springs remains hospitalized at this time.”

Kelaita details that the investigation into individuals who the third patient may have been in contact with are still being nailed down, with possibly two left to interview. “We’ve identified multiple contacts and we haven’t identified anyone who is sick with coronavirus like symptoms who needs to be tested yet. So, that is good news.”

Those contacted are self-isolating in their homes for 14 days.