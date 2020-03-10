Calaveras Health Officer Delivers Update On COVID-19

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita stressed that no Calaveras County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, but the county is taking many steps in preparation for the possibility of it happening.

Dr. Kelaita and other emergency responders addressed the supervisors at today’s board meeting. While most people have had relatively mild symptoms with COVID-19, he stated that the “case fatality rate,” or those who have died from COVID-19, is between one and two percent.

“That may not sound very high…but it is a big deal. Because if that level of severity continues it could really challenge the medical care system to take care of those people, because that it is considered a very high case mortality rate.”

He said the immediate risk to the public in Calaveras County is currently considered low because there have been no confirmed cases. Local health providers are taking additional steps to prepare for COVID-19, and scenarios are being developed in the event that the need arises to increase the space needed locally to treat patients.

He said there were some Calaveras residents on the Grand Princess Cruise ship that was connected to COVID-19. All were home quarantined and the 14 day window has passed and they are no longer a threat to get COVID-19. Some of those who showed symptoms of coronavirus were tested and they all came back negative. There were also a few healthcare workers that live in the county who may have been exposed to COVID-19 out of the area. They have been tested, and the results should be known soon. They are currently under home quarantine.

Additional Information Authored By the Calaveras County Public Health Department is Below:

Early information from health experts shows that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 Illness. This includes:

·Older Adults

·People who have serious chronic medical conditions like Heart disease, Diabetes and Lung Disease.

If COVID-19 happens in Calaveras communities, it could last for a long time.

Depending on how severe it is, Calaveras Public Health recommends the community take actions to reduce people’s risk of being exposed to COVID-19. These actions can slow the spread and reduce the impact of this disease in Calaveras communities. It is extra important for people at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 take actions to reduce your risk of getting sick with the disease. Because COVID-19 is a new virus, there currently is no vaccine to prevent it. It spreads from person-to-person. If you have COVID-19 you may have fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Health experts are concerned because little is known about this virus and it can cause severe illness and pneumonia in some people. Dr. Kelaita urges people to follow the steps below to be prepared.

Get ready now for COVID-19

-Have supplies on hand

-Call your doctor to ask about extra medicine to have on hand if COVID-19 shows up in your community and you need to stay home.

-Think about using mail-order for medicines.·Have over-the-counter medicines to ease fever and other symptoms.·Have enough items and food on hand to stay home for a period of time.

-Protect yourself from COVID-19·Wash hands often with soap and water.

-Use hand sanitizer withat least 60% alcohol if water is not available.

-Avoid touching your face, nose, and eyes.

-Use a tissue or sleeve to avoid touching public surfaces–door knobs, handrails, etc.

Take extra steps if COVID-19 is in your community.

-Stay home as much as possible.

-Get food brought to your house by friends, family or neighbors

-Have a plan if you get sick.

-Stay in touch with family, friends, and neighbors.

-Have a back-up person if your caregiver gets sick. Calaveras Public Health will continue to collaborate and coordinate with State and Federal partners to monitor for potential new cases of COVID-19 and provide updates to the public regularly. Information about COVID-19 can be found on the Calaveras Public Health website at calaveraspublichealth.com or by calling CalaverasPublic Health at (209) 754-6460, Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 5:00PM.