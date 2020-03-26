Calaveras Now Counts Three Coronavirus Cases

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Public Health officials are reporting another COVID-19 case.

This brings the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the county up to three.

This latest test-positive case is described as a Valley Springs resident who is currently receiving care outside of the county.

Officials share that immediately after being notified, Calaveras Public Health launched a case investigation and staff are now working to identify persons who may have had close personal contact with the person, including any friends, family members or healthcare professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness. Close personal contacts identified during the investigation will be placed under quarantine.

Calaveras Public Health will be continuing to monitor developments and release information as it becomes available.

Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita says it is expected that further cases of COVID-19 infection will be identified in Calaveras residents. Residents are reminded to comply with Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide order to stay at home, avoid all gatherings, non-essential travel, and practice social distancing. People 65 years of age and older and those with chronic health conditions are at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19 are advised to stay home, even if they do not have the virus.

Social/physical distancing helps stop or slow down the spread of disease like COVID-19, so maintain at least six feet of space between people and avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.

