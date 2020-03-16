March Events Update

A few events that do not expect a large crowd and/or can accommodate social distancing, standing/sitting six feet apart. Also a list of events that have canceled, plus public building closures.

Tuolumne County is running it’s libraries and other government offices as normal with the exception of closing the Tuolumne Museum and History Center for 60 days from last week. As reported here the Mother Lode League suspended games in a decision that will be reassessed on April 1st. It impacts baseball, softball, golf, tennis, swimming and track and field.

Supporting the Blues Fundraiser, this public dinner fundraiser for the Sonora Police Department is confirmed as scheduled. They will evaluate if recommendations change. The event is at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Friday March 20 from 5pm until 9pm. Live music and auctions, proceeds will be used for a K9 patrol car and load bearing vest. Tickets are available at the Sonora Police Department Call Faith at 588-6993.

Last weekend’s TuCARE dinner is already rescheduled for May 16th. Murphys Irish Day 2020 was canceled.

The We are Tuolumne County Open House scheduled in Groveland was canceled, the remaining two dates and locations in the series of seven open houses is here.

Lambert Center has closed due to mainly senior age volunteers being advised to stay home. The Enrichment Center is open from 8am to 3pm. They have showers and computers and are practicing social distancing, some groups can meet if they are able to spread out enough (computers are also spread out now.) They do ask that everyone who comes in to use hand sanitizer right away and please stay home if they are sick. There is some of the food (pizza) from the Lambert Center. All community Centers are listed here.

Events Also Canceled Saturday, March 21st:

Hope in the Mother Lode breakfast fundraiser for Adult & Teen Challenge, Jamestown

‘Out of This World Trivia Bee’ by Friends of the Library of Calaveras County

Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner at Soulsbyville Methodist Church

AAUW Sonora Branch Dinner at the Black Oak Casino Resort

Raise the Roof for Resiliency Village

The Tuolumne Fun Run is still scheduled for Saturday, March 21, they will be having a 1 mile, 5K, and 10K run to raise money to offer children’s classes at the Westside Fitness Gym. Details are here.

As reported before:

Murphys Senior Center is closed until at least April 6th related to public health recommendations. Their fall prevention program ‘Stay Vertical Calaveras’ has also been canceled until further notice. An overview of local community center closures is on our page here.

Sierra Senior Providers, Inc. has closed the Senior Center and the Congregate Lunch programs in Sonora, Jamestown and Groveland. Starting Monday, March 16th, meals will be made available at the Senior Center for Pick-Up Only for current congregate lunch participants.

The home delivery Meals on Wheels program is continuing without interruption and drivers are following recommended health and safety precautions.

The Senior Center is also closed to all classes, groups, activities and events until further notice.

Common Ground Senior Services Silver Streak Transportation Program, continues to provide transportation to seniors over the age of 60 who have no other means of transportation. This service is for medical appointments only and are considered essential to the participant health and safety. Drivers are following recommended health and safety precautions.

Area 12 Agency on Aging has canceled all exercise programs in Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties until further notice. The Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program (HICAP) will conduct phone appointments only until further notice.

Sierra Repertory Theater notes that Camelot has ended it’s run as of Sunday, March 15. Performances were scheduled through April 12.

